OmniCable Douglass as Director of Sales-Datacom Business Unit

Omni Cable LLC (OmniCable), (West Chester, PA): Nikki Douglass joined the company as director of Sales, Datacom Business Unit and will lead a team of datacom sales specialists to support the OmniCable sales team. She has over 30 years of experience in the Datacom industry. “Nikki has extensive sales management, supplier relationships, and product expertise,” said Jim Curran, VP of Enterprise, OmniCable’s Datacom Business Unit, in the press release. Prior to OmniCable, she spent 18 years with CSC/WESCO, leading the New York City Datacom business for nine years. “She led branch openings and understands what it takes to build a business from the ground up for both national and independent distributors.”