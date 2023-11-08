NEMA Announces New Board Members & 2024 Board Officers

National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) (Arlington, VA): The association announced four new board members and its 2024 officers during its 2023 Annual Meeting in Palm Beach, Florida. To lead the organization, NEMA announced new board members and Officers for 2024.

BOARD OFFICERS

Rich Stinson, president & CEO, Southwire - chair of the NEMA Board and executive committee

Beth Wozniak, CEO, nVent - Vice-Chair of the NEMA Board and Executive Committee

Barry Powell, head of Electrical Products, North America, Siemens Corp. - Treasurer

NEW BOARD MEMBERS

David Garza, board member, Wire & Cable Business head, Xignux

Steve Harris, CEO, Current

Brooke Lang, president, Regal Rexnord

Andrea Pirondini, CEO, North America, Prysmian Group

“Our board is empowering NEMA to accelerate its role in creating the all-electric future and it’s exciting for me to welcome four new board members and our 2024 officers to NEMA’s leadership,” said Debra Phillips, president and CEO, NEMA, in the press release. “Navigating the course through the electrification era requires an agile, resourced and motivated team. The expertise and experience that these officers and new board members bring will propel us in the years ahead.”