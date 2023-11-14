IMARK Electrical Announces Retirement of Jerry Knight

After more than 20 years of service to IMARK Electrical members and suppliers, Jerry Knight has announced his retirement. At the request of the IMARK Electrical board of directors, he will immediately assume the role of president emeritus through 2024, supporting IMARK Electrical and IMARK Group on several key initiatives.

Also at this time, John Thompson, chairman, IMARK Electrical board of directors has announced the return of Bob Smith as president & CEO. Effective immediately, Smith will begin leading IMARK Electrical with Knight and the executive team reporting to him. Smith will work with the board to further IMARK Electrical's value proposition for members and suppliers.