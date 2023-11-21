Myers Joins Grainger as VP-Group Product Manager

W.W. Grainger (Chicago): Cecelia Myers joined the company as VP-Group Product Manager and will lead its strategy to custom build technology capabilities aimed at improving the customer and team member experience.

Myers most recently she served as VP-Digital at CDW, where she led its digital channel and oversaw product management, digital integrations, demand generation and product design. Prior to CDW, she held roles of increasing responsibility in product and user experience at Groupon, leading initiatives such as automating customer support, implementing AI solutions and launching Groupon's photo/video studio. She also co-founded CakeStyle, an online women's styling business.