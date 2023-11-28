Turtle Names Murray Chief Strategy Officer

Turtle (Clark, NJ): Teesee Murray is now Chief Strategy Officer. Murray has more than 25 years of global leadership in distribution, retail, manufacturing, healthcare and financial services and will lead Turtle’s transformation strategy. Key areas of focus for this transformation are innovative solutions, go-to-market initiatives, partner ecosystem, ESG and Turtle’s micro-investment strategy. According to the press release, Murray has a passion and proven track record for building and operating high-performing teams that deliver record-setting results while creating strong relationships.

She was most recently CEO of iGrafx, an equity-backed global firm in business process intelligence. Prior, she was VP/general manager at Epicor, and global VP for Digital and Cloud at Infor. Murray is a graduate of the MIT Sloan School, Computer Science and AI Lab, AI: Implications for Business Strategy 2018. She received bachelor’s degree in business economics & environmental science from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

According to the press release, “At a time when Turtle is accelerating the transition to sustainable energy by advancing innovative customer solutions, Murray brings C-suite experience as a growth-oriented changemaker with a deep knowledge of technology that includes AI and enterprise automation.”