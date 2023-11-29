OmniCable Hires Business Development Exec

Omni Cable LLC (OmniCable) (West Chester, PA): Carmel Cunningham joined the company as director of business development for Omni’s Communications Business Unit. In this role, she will lead the company’s growth strategies in the industrial automation connectivity end markets. Cunningham has 35 years of experience in the communications industry, with the last 15 within the industrial sector. Prior to OmniCable, she was with CommScope for 10 years and Belden for 15 years. She also worked for Rockwell and Cisco Systems.

OmniCable launched its Datacom Business Unit back in July. OmniCable now has a dedicated team to focus on broadband and enterprise products and solutions for our distributor customers.