Little Appointed CEO of Rexel USA & Leader of the company's USA_Canada Cluster

Rexel USA (Dallas):Roger Little was appointed CEO for the USA and leader of the USA-Canada cluster, effective Dec. 18. Little has been CEO of Rexel Canada since March 2014.

He will succeed Brad Paulsen as CEO of Rexel USA, who leaves the company to pursue another career opportunity.

Jeffrey Moyle will become CEO of Rexel Canada and report to Little. He joined Rexel Canada in 2016, where he held successive positions in the cable and utilities businesses as well as in supplier relationship and in digital.

Led by Guillaume Texier, CEO of Rexel Group, the Group Executive Committee will include the following members as of Jan. 1, 2024:

Pierre Benoit, Chief Executive Officer Belgium - Luxembourg and leader of the Benelux- Nordics -Pacific cluster

Grégoire Bertrand, leader of the UK - Ireland cluster and Europe Chief Financial Officer

Laurent Delabarre, Group Chief Financial Officer

Guillaume Dubrule, Group Chief Digital and Marketing Officer. Guillaume has succeeded Nathalie Wright who has left Rexel to pursue new projects

Sabine Haman, Group Chief Human Resources and Communications Officer

Isabelle Hoepfner-Léger, General Secretary, Secretary of the Board of Directors and Sustainable Development Director

Roger Little, CEO USA and leader of the USA - Canada cluster

Thomas Moreau, Chief Executive Officer France and leader of the France - Italy cluster

Robert Pfarrwaller, Chief Executive Officer Austria and leader of the Austria - Germany Switzerland - Slovenia cluster

Guillaume, CEO of the Rexel Group said in the press release, “The appointment of Roger Little as CEO of Rexel USA will allow us to continue and accelerate our transformation in the Group’s biggest country, which has translated in recent years in market share gains, increased profitability, higher digital conversion and value-creating M&A activity.