ABB Promotes Lubben to U.S. Electrification Leader

ABB (Cary, NC): Elizabeth Lubben was promoted to Electrification Communications Leader for the United States. In this role, she will be the point of press contact for editorial opportunities and trade show content and other projects and will act as a liaison across all of ABB’s Electrification divisions in the U.S. to support communications initiatives. Lubben is an experienced communications professional who worked for several communications agencies previous to joining ABB in 2021. She has a bachelor's degree from Johns Hopkins University and a master’s degree from George Washington University.