Moore Joins Shat-R-Shield to Lead MarCom Efforts

Shat-R·-Shield Lighting (Salisbury, NC): Lexi Moore was hired as marketing communications manager, effective Dec. 4. In this role she will manage all marketing activities designed to promote Shat-R-Shield’s brand and products to existing and prospective customers. Moore will focus on developing and executing marketing campaigns, managing digital and print media, creating promotional materials, and overseeing all marketing and communications strategies for the company.

Moore started her professional career working at WCBD-News 2, an NBC affiliate TV station located in Charleston, SC. She reported live out in the field and worked her way up anchoring the morning/midday newscast. During her time in news, she covered major local, regional, and national news stories such as Tim Scott and Nikki Haley’s 2024 Presidential campaign announcements, Hurricane Ian, the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2021 and 2022 Olympic Games, and the Alex Murdaugh Murder Trial.

After nearly three years in the news business, Moore wanted to take her experience in the media and start a career in marketing and communications. “I am thrilled to join the amazing team that is already established here at Shat-R-Shield,” says Moore. “I am grateful for the opportunity that Kevin, Bob and Karen have given me. Getting to provide Marketing and Communications tools for the company with my various professional experience makes me excited to see what all is in store.”

Moore earned her Bachelor of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Coastal Carolina University.