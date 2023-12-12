IMARK Appoints Ward Executive VP



IMARK (Bowie, MD): Bill Ward joined the IMARK team in November and is responsible for the development of strategic planning to drive vertical synergies, category management, program development and group service/solutions. He has more than 35 years of experience in the industrial MRO, safety, and construction industries having served in sales, marketing, business development, operational and executive roles. He has served on several advisory boards and boards of directors within the cooperative group s and industry channels. He previously held executive roles with Evergreen Supply Network, Forward Collective LLC and JPW Industries.

Ward resides in Dallas, studied at the University of South Carolina, and both the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western University and the Owen Business School at Vanderbilt University in their Executive Management Program.