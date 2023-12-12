Alan Wire Announces New Area Sales Manager

Alan Wire (Sikeston, MO): The company named Todd Montgomery as area sales manager with overall sales responsibility for North and South Carolina, Virginia, and Florida. He comes to Alan Wire with over 30 years of industry experience, primarily focused on electrical distribution and electrical contractors in the Carolinas. He has extensive experience in the electrical wire and cable segment of the industry. Montgomery holds a degree in economics from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and will continue to be based in the Carolinas.

Alan Wire will celebrate its 50th Anniversary in 2024. The company manufacturers a broad offering of copper and aluminum wire and cable products.