IES Holdings (IES) (Houston): Matthew Simmes was promoted to president and COO. Simmes, who was appointed as COO of IES in Dec. 2021, will continue to manage the operations of all four of the company’s operating segments, reporting directly to Jeff Gendell, IES's chairman and CEO. He has spent 30 years at IES in a variety of increasingly senior roles and, prior to being named COO served as president of the IES Communications segment from 2017 to 2021.