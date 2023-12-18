Champion Fiberglass Welcomes New Process Engineer

Champion Fiberglass (Houston): Billy Bender has joined the company as process and development engineer. In this role, he will provide day-to-day support of production while spearheading the development of new processes for the company. This includes improvement opportunities to drive equipment throughput to positively impact product quality, productivity, costs and safety. He will also will work with plant management regarding key performance indicators such as raw materials, energy and water usage and ensure that manufacturing processes and equipment have the capability to meet customer requirements for all products shipped.

Bender’s experience includes sales, engineering, plastics and safety in software, a textile recycling start-up and chemical companies in Los Angeles, Houston and Everberg, Belgium. He holds a master’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Houston and a bachelor’s of science degree in chemical biological engineering and economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). At MIT, Bender played basketball with one Final Four appearance. He also speaks French and Dutch.