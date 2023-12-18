Stern to Become Standard Electric’s Supply COO on Jan. 1

Standard Electric Supply Co. (Milwaukee, WI): Effective Jan. 1, 2024, Matt Stern will become Standard Electric Supply Co.’s COO.

While still in school, Stern worked at the company in various departments, including warehouse operations, marketing and purchasing. After his graduation from college, he worked with Schneider Electric for several years to better appreciate supplier expectations for successful distributor partnerships. His growth continued when he rejoined the company and worked as an account manager in Standard Electric Supply’s Chicago market for several more years. Currently, Stern is director of quality assurance, responsible for maintaining the company’s quality systems and services.

As part of this transition, the company’s current southern Wisconsin sales director, Dan Knapp, will also be promoted to senior sales director as of Jan. 1, 2024. He will be responsible for the sales and marketing teams and report directly to Stern. In addition, Penny Mingerink, who was promoted to senior director of warehousing in spring of 2023, will report to Stern as well. This strategic shift will facilitate a stronger alignment of our warehouse and sales operations.