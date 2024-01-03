Nahkla Joins Cembre as VP of Sales

Cembre (Edison, NJ): John Nahkla will be joining Cembre as VP of Sales – Industry & Distribution, Americas. He received his bachelor’s of science degree in electrical engineering from the Faculty of Electronics Engineering in Egypt and then went on to continue his education at Harvard Business School. Nahkla started off his career as an engineer and then moved into sales and sales leadership, increasing revenue and generating impressive growth in each of his roles. He was also honored twice with awards for excellent achievements and growth.

Cembre has a sales office and large distribution warehouse in Edison and a sales office in Schaumburg, IL. It manufactures identification and labeling solutions, terminals, power connectors, cable glands, tools, and other products for the electrical, power utility and railroad industries.