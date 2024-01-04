Rexel USA Promotes Rothbard to Lead California Region

Rexel USA (Dallas): Jeremy Rothbard was promoted to serve as the company's new California Region president. For the past three years, he served as the District Vice President of Southern California.

Rothbard began his career at GE Supply in electrical distribution. He expanded his focus to include industrial outside sales in central and Southern California and then transitioned to channel management for GE Lighting and GE Industrial Solutions. Following that, he served as the director of project operations for the U.S. and Canada. In 2015, Rothbard returned to distribution as Rexel’s Anaheim branch manager.