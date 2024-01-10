AD Electrical Welcomes Two New Board Members

Affiliated Distributors (Wayne, PA): AD appointed Luis Valls, co-CEO and president of Turtle, and Lura McBride, president & CEO of Van Meter Inc., to the AD Electrical – U.S. Divisional Board.

Luis has been instrumental in leading Turtle’s growth and strategic direction. A-D believes his thought leadership and innovative thinking will make a strong addition to this team.

“Luis has proven himself to be an outstanding sales and technology leader. He brings a wealth of experience in all aspects of the electrical industry, independent distribution and sales leadership,” said Karen Baker, President of AD’s Electrical-US Division, in the press release. “Having spearheaded several successful company transformations and demonstrating a keen understanding of market dynamics, he is poised to provide invaluable insights into expanding AD’s presence in new and emerging markets.”

Lura McBride joined Van Meter in 2008 as VP of Organizational Effectiveness; was promoted to in 2010 and named president and CEO in 2016. Her expertise is building strong teams, and she is intentional about cultivating a high-performance culture focused on creating lasting value for customers, supplier partners, communities, and employee-owners.

“With a proven history of driving operational excellence and fostering a culture of innovation, she will play a pivotal role in helping to steer the Electrical – U.S. division’s strategic priorities,” said Baker in the release.