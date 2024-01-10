Ideal Industries Appoints Raina CFO

Ideal Industries (Sycamore, IL): Pinky Raina recently joined Ideal as CFO and assumes sole responsibility for the organization’s financial strategy, which includes three global brands, Ideal Electrical, Anderson Power and Enatel. Raina will replace Kevin Lamb, who will retire in 2024.

Raina brings over 20 years of global experience across diverse industries including manufacturing, sports, entertainment and professional services. Most recently, Raina served as CFO and COO at the U.S. Soccer Federation. She previously held leadership positions with IDEX and Marmon Holdings in the manufacturing and industrial sectors.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in both business and economics from Rhodes College and earned her MBA with a concentration in accounting from the Fogelman School of Business at the University of Memphis.