Wolf Automation’s Hueppe Elected to AHTD Board of Directors

Marshall Wolf Automation (Algonquin, IL): Tina Hueppe, the company’s president and CEO, was recently elected to the 2023-2024 board of directors of the Association for High Technology Distribution (AHTD). AHTTD is a North American association dedicated to the success of automation service providers and manufacturers in the high technology space. Marshall Wolf Automation is a relatively new member of the group, having joined AHTD in 2021.

"My first encounter with AHTD was an eye-opening experience. I found it invigorating to be among leaders in our industry, including those that might be considered competitors, and how open everyone was to discussing challenges and best practices,” said Hueppe in a press release. “One single message was loud and clear: Get involved with AHTD, contribute, and by doing such, you will learn even more about your business."

In addition to being brought onto the board by her AHTD peers, she chairs the Women in Automation Steering Committee for 2024, reflecting her dedication to fostering diversity and inclusion within the automation industry.

Heppe joined Marshall Wolf Automation in 2008 as VP and became the president and CEO of the organization in 2018. During this time, she made several strategic shifts to allow the company to maintain growth through the Covid years.

Marshall Wolf Automation is a family- and women-owned industrial automation distributor that was founded by Hans Wolf in 1984. The company began as a manufacturers’ rep agency and has been responsible for introducing several new manufacturers to the U.S. market.