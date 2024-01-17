United Electric Promotes Slemmer to Director of Warehouse Operations

United Electric Supply (Wilmington, DE): Eric Slemmer was promoted to director of warehouse operations. Slemmer joined United in 2008 as a sales management trainee. In the trainee program he gained experience in various departments within distribution including warehouse, counter and inside sales. His career path began as a counter sales representative, a position he held for three years. Slemmer then moved to inside sales for four years, transitioned into management as the operations manager for two years, then onto branch management which led him to being a senior regional distribution center manager. In his new role as director of warehouse operations he will oversee all United Electric’s warehouse operations with a continued focus on service excellence.