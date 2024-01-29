Obituary: Adrian Romero

According to his obituary, Romero was resident of La Grange Park, IL and formerly of Lawrence, KS. He was a loving and devoted husband to Stacy Riordan Romero and an incredible dad to Adrian, Elizabeth and Claudia. He received his bachelor’s degree and his MBA from North Park University, Chicago, IL.

One of his greatest joys was bringing people together — especially when it came to cheering on his beloved University of Kansas Jayhawks.