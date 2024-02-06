Mayer Electric's Wes Smith Becomes NAED President & CEO

Smith has extensive experience with the National Association of Electrical Distributors. He was NAED’s Chairman from 2020-2022, helping to navigate the association during the COVID pandemic. He remained on the NAED Executive Committee as Past Chair until his appointment as President and CEO. Smith has been involved with IDEA over the past 20 years, including past IDEA Chair.

Last November, Smith was the first-ever distributor to earn the National Electrical Manufacturers Association’s highest honor, the Bernard H. Falk Award, which is given in recognition of outstanding achievement in technology, management, marketing, international trade, education, public affairs, or any other field important to the electro industry.