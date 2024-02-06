Mayer Electric's Wes Smith Becomes NAED President & CEO

National Association of Electrical Distributors (NAED): The association named Wes Smith as the new President and CEO of the association. Smith will begin his role as president and CEO immediately. Smith previously worked as the senior advisor for Rexel USA and as president and CEO of Mayer prior to Mayer becoming part of Rexel. Smith has grown up in the industry, starting in the warehouse and working through various roles in finance, technology, continuous improvement, operations, and strategy.
Smith has extensive experience with the National Association of Electrical Distributors. He was NAED’s Chairman from 2020-2022, helping to navigate the association during the COVID pandemic. He remained on the NAED Executive Committee as Past Chair until his appointment as President and CEO. Smith has been involved with IDEA over the past 20 years, including past IDEA Chair.
Last November, Smith was the first-ever distributor to earn the National Electrical Manufacturers Association’s highest honor, the Bernard H. Falk Award, which is given in recognition of outstanding achievement in technology, management, marketing, international trade, education, public affairs, or any other field important to the electro industry.
“We wanted someone with a technology bent and an eye over the horizon,” John Cain, NAED Board Chair said in the press release. “We also wanted someone who knew the industry as a distributor but fully understood the importance of relationships with our manufacturer partners and other critical players in the industry.”