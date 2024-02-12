ESC’s LaFreniere Appointed to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center’s Board of Trustees

Electrical Supply Center (ESC) (Burlington, MA) Larry LaFreniere, ESC’s CEO was appointed to the Board of Trustees of Lahey Hospital & Medical Center (LHMC), Burlington. He will serve on the finance and philanthropy committees.

“I am honored to join the Lahey Hospital & Medical Center’s Board of Trustees,” said LaFreniere, in the press release. “I have been serving on Lahey’s President’s Council since 2019, and this additional appointment is exciting, because I have always believed in the incredible work that Lahey does. It gives me great pride to be of service to the organization in a new capacity.”

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, part of Beth Israel Lahey Health, is a well-known tertiary academic medical center providing pioneering medical treatments, innovative technology and leading-edge research. A physician-led hospital, LHMC offers a comprehensive array of medical and surgical specialties and services with access to a full continuum of medical care and treatment that puts patients at the forefront.