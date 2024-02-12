  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
    ESC’s LaFreniere Appointed to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center’s Board of Trustees

    Feb. 12, 2024
    LaFreniere will serve on the hospital's finance and philanthropy committees.

    Electrical Supply Center (ESC) (Burlington, MA) Larry LaFreniere, ESC’s CEO was appointed to the Board of Trustees of Lahey Hospital & Medical Center (LHMC), Burlington. He will serve on the finance and philanthropy committees.

    “I am honored to join the Lahey Hospital & Medical Center’s Board of Trustees,” said LaFreniere, in the press release. “I have been serving on Lahey’s President’s Council since 2019, and this additional appointment is exciting, because I have always believed in the incredible work that Lahey does. It gives me great pride to be of service to the organization in a new capacity.”

    Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, part of Beth Israel Lahey Health, is a well-known tertiary academic medical center providing pioneering medical treatments, innovative technology and leading-edge research. A physician-led hospital, LHMC offers a comprehensive array of medical and surgical specialties and services with access to a full continuum of medical care and treatment that puts patients at the forefront.