Vallen Promotes Timmons to Senior VP-Finance

Vallen Distribution Inc. (Charlotte, NC): Sonia Timmons was promoted to senior VP-Finance. She serves on Vallen’s executive leadership team, reporting to CFO James Melton, and will be responsible for strategic leadership of financial operations.

Timmons joined the Vallen organization in 2007, and during her tenure she has participated in multiple mergers and acquisitions. “Sonia has brought a robust financial acumen to her role, strengthening Vallen’s position in the market through reporting, planning and forecasting,” said CEO Chuck Delph, in the press release.

Timmons has an MBA; bachelor’s degrees in accounting and finance; and Certified Management Accountant (CMA) certification.