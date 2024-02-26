Wierod Appoints as ABB’s CEO

ABB (Zurich, Switzerland): The ABB Board of Directors has appointed Morten Wierod as CEO. He will take office on Aug. 1, and succeed Björn Rosengren, who will step down from his position as CEO effective July 31, and retire as of December 31. Björn Rosengren will advise and assist Morten Wierod and the Executive Committee to ensure a seamless transition.

A Norwegian citizen, Wierod joined ABB in 1998 and has been serving as a member of ABB's executive committee since 2019, currently as president of the Electrification Business Area and previously as president of the Motion Business Area. He holds a Master's Degree in Electrical Engineering from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology.