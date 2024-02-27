Thivierge Joins NSI Industries as Building Technology Division Director of Operations

NSI Industries (Huntersville, NC): James (Jim) Thivierge has joined the company as director of operations for its Building Technology division. Thivierge will oversee the unit’s operations in California, Ohio and Pennsylvania and will report to David DiDonato, the Building Technology Business Unit’s president.

With a bachelor’s degree in corporate finance from Southern New Hampshire University, Thivierge joins NSI after more than 17 years at Allied Wire & Cable, a part of Genuine Cable Group (GCG), most recently serving as director of operational excellence and customer experience. He also oversaw the operations of all the company’s satellite branches. Prior to his time at Allied Wire & Cable, he held several roles at both Anixter and Anicom.