Legrand Appoints Namboothiry VP-Sustainability & Corporate Social Responsibility

Legrand (West Hartford, CT): Ratish Namboothiry was appointed VP, Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for North and Central America. He will drive the sustainability and CSR efforts of Legrand, North & Central America (LNCA), which will include executive leadership and delivery of current CSR road map commitments and the rollout of the next global CSR Roadmap in 2025. Reporting to LNCA President and CEO Brian DiBella,

Namboothiry has joined the company’s executive committee and is also the executive sponsor of LNCA’s Better Communities, a volunteer and philanthropy program focused on improving the lives of those in the communities where Legrand operates in North America. He previously spent 18 years at Kohler Co. in Kohler, WI where he held various business roles involved with project management, new product development, innovation, and sustainability.