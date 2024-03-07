Camilletti Promoted to VP-Sales for Western Tube

Western Tube/Zekelman Industries (Chicago): Steve Camilletti has been promoted to the role of VP- Sales, for Western Tube. Camilletti previously served as the general manager for Western Tube’s sister company, Picoma, since 2012. Camilletti will replace Steve Gasparro, who announced his retirement in Sept. 2023. Gasparro’s career included 47-plus years of dedication and commitment to the electrical industry, Western Tube and Zekelman Industries.

Camilletti has been in the electrical industry since 1994. He joined the Zekelman family of companies as national sales manager for Picoma in 2009. He was promoted to general manager for Picoma in 2012 and played a key role in supporting the factory modernization and process automation for the Cambridge, OH, facility. Camilletti also led the implementation of the company’s digital strategy for the “Make It EZ” campaign.