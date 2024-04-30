  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
    OmniCable Promotes Hayes to Houston Regional Manager

    April 30, 2024
    Hayes most recently served as the sales manager for the Houston region.

    Omni Cable (OmniCable) (West Chester, PA):  Clyde Hayes was promoted to Houston’s regional manager. In this capacity, he brings more than 30 years of industry experience to his new position, with 23 of those years dedicated to OmniCable. Most recently, he served as the sales manager for the Houston region.

    Hayes said in the press release, “With our continued commitment to empowering distribution, along with initiatives like the new Communications Business Unit and Distributor Stock Package, we are well-positioned to support our partners' growth.”