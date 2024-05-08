ABB Installation Products names Hazen SVP of Sales for U.S. and Latin America

ABB (Atlanta): With more than 25 years of sales and leadership experience in the electrification industry, Safford Hazen joins ABB Installation Products Division, formerly Thomas & Betts, as senior VP of Sales for the United States and Latin America region.

Hazen joins ABB from Eaton, where he spent his career in sales roles with progressive responsibility. Most recently, he served as VP of Sales for the Global Energy Infrastructure Solutions (GEIS) North America business line. Understanding the unique challenges of each industry, Hazen and the team will support partners with electrical products and system solutions across a wide range of applications, including food and beverage, utility, data centers, wastewater management, renewable energy and other commercial and industrial installations.

“With a diverse portfolio of 38 premium brands, 200,000 products and 1,300 global patents, ABB Installation Products is well positioned to meet the evolving needs of our partners for reliable, safe and sustainable electrical solutions,” said Hazen in the press release.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and engineering from The State University of New York Potsdam. He is based in New York.