Flex Wind USA Appoints Desiree Grace as GM for U.S. Market

Flex Wind USA (Denmark): Industry veteran Desiree Grace joined the company as general manager. Flex Wind installs and maintains wind turbines all over the world. The company offers solutions for installation, maintenance, blade inspections and repairs, up-tower repairs, supervision, health and safety tasks and gearbox solutions within the wind industry.

Along with her most recent role at Cembree, Grace also held executive posts at Panduit and Eaton. “I am excited to join Flex Wind,” said Grace in the press release. “I appreciate their customer-centric approach in an industry of vital importance to the world. Renewable energy is our future and Flex Wind is an important part of the wind industry.