David H. Crum to Retire After Devoting Close to 50 Years to Crum Electric and the Electrical Industry

David quickly discovered that NAED was a place to learn, gaining a deeper understanding of how to be an electrical distributor and developing partnerships with manufacturers. He built many lifelong friendships within the industry. Along the way, he was VP of the Western Region followed by NAED Chairman in 1996. He was also firector of the NAED Education Foundation from 1995 – 1997.

Affiliated Distributors was another critical piece of Crum’s growth. Joining in 1987, AD became an avenue for Crum Electric Supply to join other independents to gain best practices and give the company financial strength to compete with the national chains. David engaged with the leadership of Affiliated Distributors, serving on the Electric Division board.

David recognized that consistent product information and pricing between distributors and manufacturers was a significant need within the industry. With the rapid growth in computer and database technology at the time, this was an excellent opportunity for him to give back to the industry that had given him so much. He joined together with other distributor and manufacturer leaders to found the Industry Data Exchange Association (IDEA) and create the Industry Data Warehouse (IDW). The Industry Data Warehouse is actively used today for manufacturer distributor transactions and eCommerce needs. For this, he earned the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) Kite & Key Award in 1998. He served as IDEA’s Director from 2005 – 2007. He also served on the supplyFORCE board of directors.

David was awarded the NAED Arthur Hooper Award in 2005 for lifetime achievement within the electrical distribution industry. Outside of electrical wholesaling, he was co-chair of the Wyoming Business Council, served on the University of Wyoming Foundation Board and was named University of Wyoming Distinguished Alumnus in 1999. He also served 30 years on the First Interstate Bank advisory and legal board of directors from 1987 – 2017.

David is leaving Crum Electric Supply in his son Dave’s hands to continue to service the electrical industry throughout the Rocky Mountains and beyond. As he moves on to new challenges, his golf game is respectable and there are a lot of rainbow trout to catch.