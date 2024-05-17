James Joins Rep Materials Co. as VP of Sales of North America

James manage expansion of RMC's manufacturer representative network into the eastern United States. Additionally, he will assume responsibility for overseeing the corporate locations of the company’s distribution network.

“We are thrilled to welcome someone of Albin's caliber to our team,” said Dan Markus, one of Rep Materials’ founders and president, in the press release. “Since our establishment in 2022, we have witnessed remarkable growth, and Albin’s background and national relationships align perfectly to further develop the exciting opportunities we see ahead.”

Rep Materials operates with manufacturing and distribution facilities in Oxnard, CA, and Houston, TX.