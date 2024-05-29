IMARK's Steve Ruane to Retire

IMARK Electrical (Oxon Hill, MD): Steve Ruane will be retiring at the end of the year. A 43-year veteran of the electrical industry and one of the market's true gentlemen, Ruane has served as IMARK Electrical’s VP of Marketing for the past 23 years. His retirement is effective on Dec. 31, 2024.

Bob Smith, IMARK’s president and CEO, said in the press release, “Steve has been an integral and valued member of our executive team for many years. We have benefitted from his perspectives, his insights and his leadership. We’ll miss him.”

Ruane said in the release, “Working for IMARK members has been both a professional and personal highlight for me. I have met and worked with so many great and admirable people in the IMARK community of distributors, manufacturers and agency reps. I will always believe that family-owned and operated businesses are essential parts of our communities and of our national economy. Our marketing team takes great pride in offering marketing and training resources that build on the considerable strengths of our distributor members and enhances their profitability.”