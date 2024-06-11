Standard Electric Supply’s Mike Harvey to Retire

Standard Electric Supply (Milwaukee, WI): Mike Harvey, VP of Sales and Marketing, will be retiring after 44 years of service on June 28. He began his career with the company in 1980 and was promoted to his current position in 1992.

Under his leadership, the company expanded its market share and experienced solid growth year-after-year. During his tenure as VP, Standard Electric Supply added 15 new locations throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana.

Larry Stern, company president, said in the press release, “Mike’s entrepreneurial spirit has driven much of our innovation and growth. He possesses a unique blend of vision and leadership and has built strong partnerships with our supplier partners and customers. His wealth of knowledge and experience will be difficult to replace, and his dedication, leadership and personal friendship will be missed.”