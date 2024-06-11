NAW’s Dirk Van Dongen: 1944-2024

Dirk Van Dongen, one of the true giants in the wholesale-distribution industry during his 41-years leading the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW), passed away on June 8. Van Dongen was one of Washington’s power players in the business lobbying community and was widely respected during his tenure for building NAW into one of the premiere lobbying associations in DC and for pushing pro-business policies on Capitol Hill.

Eric Hoplin, the current CEO of NAW, said on www.naw.org, “I often told Dirk Van Dongen that he was a living legend. Throughout his four-decade tenure, he transformed NAW into a powerhouse in Washington. Dirk mentored generations of trade association leaders, including myself. He played a pivotal role in electing hundreds of members of Congress, all while advising them on the importance of free enterprise. His office walls told the story of his influence, adorned with photos of Presidents, Prime Ministers, and countless leaders of the House and Senate. When he passed the baton of NAW leadership to me, his graciousness and generosity were unparalleled. Dirk was not just a mentor but a friend to me and many others. While he will be deeply missed, the impact he made will resonate for generations.”

Dirk was never too busy at NAW annual meetings to chat with EW editors in attendance, and to welcome them to the event. We will miss him and send our regards to his wife Maryann and daughters, Rachel and Marissa.