Service Wire Company Hire Business Development Managers

Service Wire (Culloden, WV): The company hired two key positions to grow its commercial and industrial business in the West. Sam Coultas (right in photo above), business development manager in Houston, and Jerry Medley (left in photo above), director of business development out of the Phoenix office, will be responsible for growing strategic business for Service Wire. Both individuals have decades of industry experience and knowledge which will add to the already strong Service Wire sales force.

Coultas has over 25 years of experience in electrical distribution, with 15 years in demand creation for engineers and management. Medley has over 20 years of experience in manufacturing and has worked as a VP of sales and business development.