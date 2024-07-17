JM Eagle Appoints Smith Electrical Channel Manager

JM Eagle (Los Angeles, CA): Gregory Smith was appointed Electrical Channel Manager. He joins JM Eagle with more than 30 years of senior leadership, s in the electrical channel management sector. During his career he drove growth and profitability through mergers and acquisitions, customer-focused sales strategies, pricing methodology and process optimization.

In his new role at JM Eagle, Gregory will oversee all aspects of the electrical channel, focusing on fostering strategic partnerships, expanding the company’s market footprint and driving innovation. His leadership and visionary approach are expected to play a pivotal role in JM Eagle’s continued growth and success in the electrical sector.