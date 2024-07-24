Emerson Promotes Schwegel to VP of Global Sales

Emerson (Rosemont, IL): The company announced a key executive change at its Appleton Group division with the promotion of 35-year electrical industry veteran Andy Schwegel to the newly created position of VP of Global Sales, effective immediately, overseeing domestic and international sales organizations. He will report directly to Anthony Hartman, president of Appleton Group.

Previously VP of International Operations & Industrial and Commercial Sales, Schwegel will be responsible for continuing to drive growth and top-line revenue expansion for Appleton Group brands Appleton, O-Z/Gedney, EasyHeat and Nelson across a global sales network that encompasses over 2,500 distributor partners.

In his 22-year tenure with Emerson, Schwegel has held increasingly responsible positions, primarily in marketing, business development and sales management. Before joining Emerson, Schwegel gained industry experience working for Eaton and Grainger.