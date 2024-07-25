Agilix Hires Tripp as VP of South Region

Agilix Solutions (Memphis, TN): Al Tripp joined the company as VP of the South Region. Based in the Memphis branch, Tripp succeeds Dave Armstrong, who was recently promoted to senior VP of Sales. He will lead the company’s efforts to grow across its south region encompassing seven branches in Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi.

With nearly 30 years of industry experience, Tripp has held leadership positions in various product and service areas offered by Agilix, including electrical distribution, alternative energy and industrial automation. He has worked across multiple markets, including construction, manufacturing, marine and government. Before joining Agilix Solutions, Tripp served as regional VP of sales for Electrical Equipment Co. (EECO) in Richmond, VA.