Agilix Solutions Frank Lane Promotes to District Manager East Region

Agilix Solutions (St. Louis, MO): Frank Lane was promoted to district manager for the company’s East Region. In this new role, Lane will be leading the Washington and Columbia, MO, and Quincy, IL, branches. Lane joined Agilix in 2013 as an account manager and was later promoted to branch manager in Washington, MO. Prior to Agilix, Lane worked as a journeyman wireman for 18 years, bringing a wealth of industry experience to his roles within the company. Lane’s journey within the company exemplifies the Agilix commitment to fostering growth and development among team members. He will report to Mike Kelsch, VP of Agilix’s East Region.