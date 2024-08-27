  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
    Crum Electric Supply
    crum_engelhard_1920
    Illustration 60886103 ©/ Kheng Ho To / DreamsTime.com
    rep_appointment_illustration_60886103__kheng_ho_to

    Agilix Solutions
    66ce1df1289d2057f453b357 Lane Frankagililx 1920
    Agilix Solutions Frank Lane Promotes to District Manager East Region

    Aug. 27, 2024

    Agilix Solutions (St. Louis, MO): Frank Lane was promoted to district manager for the company’s East Region. In this new role, Lane will be leading the Washington and Columbia, MO, and Quincy, IL, branches. Lane joined Agilix in 2013 as an account manager and was later promoted to branch manager in Washington, MO. Prior to Agilix, Lane worked as a journeyman wireman for 18 years, bringing a wealth of industry experience to his roles within the company. Lane’s journey within the company exemplifies the Agilix commitment to fostering growth and development among team members.  He will report to Mike Kelsch, VP of Agilix’s East Region.

