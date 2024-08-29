Englehard Joins Crum Electric Supply

Crum Electric Supply Co. (Casper, WY): Jim Engelhard will be joining the company as senior VP of Growth. He brings more than 30 years of industry experience in branch management; regional management; construction sales management; and as a VP of purchasing and vendor relations. Englehard has experience in national chains, but his time working as an executive in larger independent AD distributors in metropolitan markets fits well with Crum’s growth goals. Engelhard will operate out of Crum’s Denver branch location.

Dave Crum said in the press release, “I am excited to get Jim on board and introduced to our management team and employees. He will quickly win their respect by bringing leadership value and accountability to drive growth. We are in multiple lively markets, and I look forward to digging into these opportunities with Jim.”