    Illustration 19276996 © dirk_erck / Dreamstime/com
    66d9f4161724013f02c09d38 People Onthe Move Illustration 19276996 Dirk Erck
    Morse Welcomes New Global sales Leader

    Sept. 5, 2024
    For more than 60 years, Morse has been manufacturing a wide range of cutting solutions.
    M.K. Morse
    Kurt Kocik
    Kurt Kocik

    M.K. Morse Co. (Canton, OH): Kurt Kocik is the company’s new VP of Global Sales. He will manage Morse’s industrial, commercial, international and specialty sales divisions, with a focus on driving global growth for the company’s saw blades and other cutting solutions.

    Philip Metz, who has been part of the Morse team for 14 years, will assume the position of executive director of International Sales. Metz brings more than 40 years of experience in sales leadership with a strong emphasis on global markets.

