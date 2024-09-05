Morse Welcomes New Global sales Leader

M.K. Morse Co. (Canton, OH): Kurt Kocik is the company’s new VP of Global Sales. He will manage Morse’s industrial, commercial, international and specialty sales divisions, with a focus on driving global growth for the company’s saw blades and other cutting solutions.

Philip Metz, who has been part of the Morse team for 14 years, will assume the position of executive director of International Sales. Metz brings more than 40 years of experience in sales leadership with a strong emphasis on global markets.