Industry Veteran John Abel Joins Anamet Electrical

Anamet Electrical (Mattoon, IL): John Abel has joined the company as Western Region Sales Manager. He lives in metro Houston and has worked in the electrical industry since graduating from the University of Houston’s College of Technology. He brings with him almost 35 years of experience in the industry as operations manager, territory accounts manager, sales director and international business development manager. Abel has held key sales and business development positions at Tech Power Controls, National Oilwell Varco, the Seacoast division of EIS, Turtle & Hughes and Hilti.