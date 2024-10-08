  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
    Schneider Electric's Carbona Joins Board of the U.S.-Mexico Foundation

    Oct. 8, 2024
    Carbona's career spans more than 27 years at Schneider Electric, where he has promoted sustainability and digital transformation initiatives in the region.

    Schneider Electric (Andover, MA): Jesús Carmona, the company’s Zone president for Mexico and Central America, has joined the board of directors of the U.S.- Mexico Foundation. His career spans more than 27 years at Schneider Electric, where he has promoted sustainability and digital transformation initiatives in the region. According to the press release, his appointment to this board of this organization reaffirms the company’s commitment to strengthening economic relations and cooperation between Mexico and the United States.

