Saunders Joins Morris Products to Drive National Distributor Business

Morris Products (Queensbury, NY): Kelvin Saunders joined the company as a national account specialist and will be responsible for the growth of Morris Products at their national wholesaler partners.

Saunders began his career as an electrical engineer in the United Kingdom with a UK wholesaler and was transferred to the United States in 1999. Since coming to the United States, he has worked for national wholesalers in various capacities and has been instrumental in developing supply of electrical products from overseas. Most recently, he was a sales representative for JSE, a manufacturers’ rep in Florida.