OmniCable (West Chester, PA): Chris Kennedy was promoted to VP, Procurement and Category Management. In this new role, Kennedy will lead OmniCable’s purchasing, supply chain and category management functions. A 14-year veteran at OmniCable, Kennedy most recently served as VP -Sales Operations, where he oversaw our corporate, project, and international sales teams. Since joining the company in 2011, he has held several leadership positions in product development and sales.