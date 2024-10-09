Sonepar Announces a New Americas Leadership Structure

Sonepar (Charleston, SC): The company announced a new leadership team structure this week. The changes include Jerome Baniol, current SVP (senior vice president) Finance North America, assuming the global role of Sonepar Deputy CFO, effective Jan. 1, 2025, reporting to Andros Neocleous, Sonepar CFO at the Paris, France, headquarters.

To connect key functions across regions, North America leaders now assume expanded responsibility across both North and South America, reporting to Rob Taylor, president of Sonepar Americas:

Jerome Baniol, SVP Finance, Sonepar Americas, with Kris Prebola assuming the same role on Jan. 1, 2025

“Across the Americas we will create more opportunities to drive operational efficiencies, productivity, and alignment, as well as a more seamless culture of best practice sharing and continuous improvement,” said Taylor in the press release

Additionally, Dana Mouritzen has been promoted to COO for the United States. Mouritzen has built a successful career in electrical distribution management, and has in-depth knowledge of factory automation. Joining OneSource Distributors in 1999, Mouritzen became its president in 2016. In 2021, he was promoted to president of the Sonepar U.S. West Region. Mouritzen will collaborate with U.S. operating companies to optimize investments in supply chain, digital technologies and operations, aiming to enhance customer experience and drive organic growth.