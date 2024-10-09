  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
  • EW DIGITAL EDITION
  • ADVERTISE

    • Latest from People

    Illustration © 60886103 / Kheng Ho To / Dreamstime.com
    rep_appointment_illustration_60886103__kheng_ho_to
    Illustration 19276996 / © dirk_erck / Dreamstime.com
    people_onthe_move_illustration_19276996__dirk_erck

    Sponsored

    Illustration 19276996 © / dirk erck / Dreamstime.com
    6706b6a92f61c9b01de6603b People Onthe Move Illustration 19276996 Dirk Erck
    1. News
    2. People

    Sonepar Announces a New Americas Leadership Structure

    Oct. 9, 2024
    Jerome Baniol, current SVP Finance North America, was promoted to Sonepar deputy CFO based in Paris.

    Sonepar (Charleston, SC): The company announced a new leadership team structure this week. The changes include Jerome Baniol, current SVP (senior vice president) Finance North America, assuming the global role of Sonepar Deputy CFO, effective Jan. 1, 2025, reporting to Andros Neocleous, Sonepar CFO at the Paris, France, headquarters.

    To connect key functions across regions, North America leaders now assume expanded responsibility across both North and South America, reporting to Rob Taylor, president of Sonepar Americas:

    • Jerome Baniol, SVP Finance, Sonepar Americas, with Kris Prebola assuming the same role on Jan. 1, 2025
    • Kris Prebola assuming the role of SVP Finance, Sonepar Americas
    • Peter Bruhn, SVP General Counsel and Strategic Development, Sonepar Americas
    • Bob Kalkowski, SVP Vendor Relations, Sonepar Americas
    • Reina Ohol, SVP Human Resources, Sonepar Americas
    • Don Sarno, SVP Digital Enterprise, Sonepar Americas

    “Across the Americas we will create more opportunities to drive operational efficiencies, productivity, and alignment, as well as a more seamless culture of best practice sharing and continuous improvement,” said Taylor in the press release

    Additionally, Dana Mouritzen has been promoted to COO for the United States. Mouritzen has built a successful career in electrical distribution management, and has in-depth knowledge of factory automation. Joining OneSource Distributors in 1999, Mouritzen became its president in 2016. In 2021, he was promoted to president of the Sonepar U.S. West Region. Mouritzen will collaborate with U.S. operating companies to optimize investments in supply chain, digital technologies and operations, aiming to enhance customer experience and drive organic growth.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations