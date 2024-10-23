  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
  • EW DIGITAL EDITION
  • ADVERTISE

    • Latest from People

    Agilix
    agilex_mikewagner_1920
    Illustration 60886103 / kheng ho to / Dreamstime.com
    rep_appointment_illustration_60886103__kheng_ho_to

    Sponsored

    Illustration / 19276996 / dirk erck / Dreamstime.com
    67190b821154b06d5ea7d82d People Onthe Move Illustration 19276996 Dirk Erck
    1. News
    2. People

    OmniCable Promotes Christensen to National Account Manager

    Oct. 23, 2024
    With over a decade of industry experience, Christensen most recently served as OmniCable’s St. Louis territory sales manager. Prior to joining the company, he held sales roles at both LEDVANCE and Border States Electric.

    OmniCable (West Chester, PA): The company promoted Kyle Christensen to national account manager. In his new role, Christensen will work closely with OmniCable’s commercial sales leadership to develop and implement innovative strategies to grow the company’s AD Independent Electrical Supply Division (IESD )

    “I see tremendous growth opportunities for OmniCable with the upcoming AD and IMARK merger,” said Christensen in the press release. “Our business model aligns perfectly with the needs of independent distribution, especially on large projects. I’m excited to help our partners maximize their potential.”

    With over a decade of industry experience, Christensen most recently served as OmniCable’s St. Louis territory sales manager. Prior to joining the company, he held sales roles at both LEDVANCE and Border States Electric.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations