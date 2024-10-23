OmniCable Promotes Christensen to National Account Manager

OmniCable (West Chester, PA): The company promoted Kyle Christensen to national account manager. In his new role, Christensen will work closely with OmniCable’s commercial sales leadership to develop and implement innovative strategies to grow the company’s AD Independent Electrical Supply Division (IESD )

“I see tremendous growth opportunities for OmniCable with the upcoming AD and IMARK merger,” said Christensen in the press release. “Our business model aligns perfectly with the needs of independent distribution, especially on large projects. I’m excited to help our partners maximize their potential.”

With over a decade of industry experience, Christensen most recently served as OmniCable’s St. Louis territory sales manager. Prior to joining the company, he held sales roles at both LEDVANCE and Border States Electric.