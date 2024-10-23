Graybar to Promote DeSousa, Bender, Delaney, Stone & Ipson

Graybar Electric Co. (St. Louis): The company announced the following leadership changes to take effect on Jan. 1, 2025.

Dennis DeSousa has been elected chief of staff. He is currently Senior VP and general manager.

David Bender has been promoted to senior VP - East Region. He is currently Regional VP for the company’s Western region.

Brian Delaney has been promoted to senior VP– West Region and Subsidiaries. He is currently regional VP - U.S. Subsidiaries.

Danna Stone has been promoted to senior VP - Marketing. She is currently VP - Marketing.

Andy Ipson has been promoted to senior VP - Supply Chain Management. He is currently District VP in St. Louis.