  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
  • EW DIGITAL EDITION
  • ADVERTISE

    • Latest from People

    Agilix
    agilex_mikewagner_1920
    Illustration / 19276996 / dirk erck / Dreamstime.com
    people_onthe_move_illustration_19276996__dirk_erck

    Sponsored

    Illustration 60886103 / kheng ho to / Dreamstime.com
    6719122e2d447c055859f9aa Rep Appointment Illustration 60886103 Kheng Ho To
    1. News
    2. People

    Graybar to Promote DeSousa, Bender, Delaney, Stone & Ipson

    Oct. 23, 2024
    The promotions will take effect on Jan. 1, 2025.

    Graybar Electric Co. (St. Louis): The company announced the following leadership changes to take effect on Jan. 1, 2025.

    Dennis DeSousa has been elected chief of staff. He is currently Senior VP and general manager.

    David Bender has been promoted to senior VP - East Region. He is currently Regional VP for the company’s Western region.

    Brian Delaney has been promoted to senior VP– West Region and Subsidiaries. He is currently regional VP - U.S. Subsidiaries.

    Danna Stone has been promoted to senior VP - Marketing. She is currently VP - Marketing.

    Andy Ipson has been promoted to senior VP - Supply Chain Management. He is currently District VP in St. Louis.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations